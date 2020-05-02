Local community members, Marj Stone, Brian Dearing and Judge Robert Grillo, are recipients of the 2020 Community Service Awards given by the Nabby Lee Ames Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Brian Dearing, a Social Studies teacher at Athens High School, was honored with the Teacher of the Year Award. Brian is a graduate of Ohio University and has taught American Government to all class levels at the High School with a passion and excitement that prepares young adults with the knowledge of how our government works. He also speaks to other groups, in period costume, about his experience as a member of Discovery Exploration of St. Charles, with focus on reenactment of the Lewis and Clark expedition during 2003 to 2006. Brian spent one year with this group following the trail from St. Louis, Missouri to Bismarck, North Dakota in a wooden replica boat.
Marj Stone, of Athens, is being honored with the Community Service Award for her contributions to preserving the history and heritage of Athens County and surrounding areas. In addition to her researching and authoring two books about the area, “As Time Goes By” and “Getting to Know Athens County”, she was on of the founding members of the Athens County Museum in the 1970’s, and the Executive Director of the Athens County Museum Corporation. Through the years, Marj was a driving force of the museum as it continued to grow. Through her volunteer work, Marj had two goals, preserving history and educating the public.
Judge Robert Grillo, Vinton County Juvenile-Probate Judge, is being honored with the Community Service Award for his volunteer work dedicated to the youth of Vinton County. One of his philosophies has been to keep young people busy with sports and other activities that keep them out of trouble. Judge Grillo has organized and been involved with successful youth basketball and football programs in the area. He has also been involved with coaching and refereeing as well as opening all the school gyms on Saturday mornings so kids can have a chance to play sports. Judge Grillo is well known for broadcasting local sports, as the “Voice for the Vikings” on the radio. His positive life attitude is an inspiration and role model for others.
