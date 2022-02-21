Community Food Initiatives is among the second group of organizations ever to be featured on the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s Cause Connector giving site.
Community members have the opportunity to donate online Feb. 14 — April 8, 2022, to support CFI’s project, Growing Our Winter Food Supply.
Cause Connector is a charitable matchmaking site, created to help more donors support local nonprofit projects in Appalachian Ohio. On Cause Connector, donors can easily search for projects serving their local community across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.
Community Food Initiatives’ project to improve their winter food supply is being highlighted on Cause Connector. Any funds raised on Cause Connector will support CFI’s project, “Growing Our Winter Food Supply,” and will enable CFI to contract local farmers to provide fresh, healthy food for those facing food insecurity during the most critical months of the year. Those who would like to play a part in supporting this work can visit www.CauseConnector.org to make a gift.
Through Cause Connector, donors’ gifts will combine to fund projects across the region while also making investments in future initiatives.
Our region of Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s nonprofits, schools, community organizations, and students have less support to meet pressing needs and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.
Cause Connector is focused on addressing the philanthropy gap by helping donors find projects that need their support to continue programming or start new programs serving Appalachian Ohio.
“FAO’s goal in creating Cause Connector was to help our region’s nonprofits connect their important work with donors who want to make a difference,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “Our region’s nonprofits are all doing incredible work and Cause Connector is a vital tool that let’s donors directly support that work.”
Community Food Initiatives is one of the organizations selected to have a project featured on the Cause Connector site. Projects have until April 8 to receive funding and make their projects possible. Gifts of all sizes are welcome at www.CauseConnector.org.
