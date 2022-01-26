Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson reminds all dog owners that Monday, Jan. 31 is the last day to purchase 2022 dog licenses without a penalty. The penalties are stiff for not purchasing your dog license on time. The cost to purchase a dog license will double after the deadline. This can be a significant burden for those dog owners that have multiple pets. The auditor does not have the authority to wave penalties for any reason after the deadline.
Thompson approached the Board of Commissioners requesting an extension but was told there was no interest.
“Staffing shortages and the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic have caused some strain on providing more access to dog owners for license purchases” Thompson emphasized. “Local businesses that usually welcome our staff for license sales were more hesitant this year, understandably. Our office has not been able to offer sales at locations around the county and have been limited to sales in the office, through the mail and online.”
Licensing your dog is required by state law and can assist in a quick and safe return of a lost pet.
OPTIONS FOR PURCHASING A DOG LICENSE:
- Online — www.doglicenses.us/OH/Athens. This payment option is limited to credit card only and processing fees apply.
- In person — Dog licenses can be purchased in person at the County Auditor’s office and also the Athens County Dog Shelter. Check their respective websites for hours of operation.
- Mail — Applications are available online or by contacting the County Auditor’s office at (740) 592-3223. The Dog License Application with a check or money order and a self-addressed return stamped envelope must be received by the County Auditor’s office no later than Monday, January 31, 2022.
Licenses for kennels may only be purchased at the Athens County Auditor’s Office. Individuals must be in the business of professionally breeding dogs for hunting or sale to qualify for a kennel license. Kennels will be subject to inspection by the Athens County Dog Warden.
Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson urges you to purchase your dog tags because it may save your dogs’ life; a tagged dog has a higher chance of finding its way home after wandering off.
Get your license today! Feel free to call the Athens County Auditor’s office at 740-592-3223 with questions concerning your dog license.
