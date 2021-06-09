COLUMBUS – Nearly 400 graduating seniors from more than 70 counties across the state recently received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2021. Typically, the online public charter school hosts a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation ceremony was held virtually.
Melaina Dean, of Athens, was among the 2021 graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.