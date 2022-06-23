Dear Abby: My 40-yearold nephew, “Randy,” hasn’t spoken with his sister, “Elyse,” in five years because of a disagreement about the resolution of their father’s trust.
When they visited me four years ago, he wouldn’t speak to her.
Elyse and her husband later announced they were adopting a baby. Randy visited me alone six months later, and I suggested, without success, that he put this aside until after the adoption. During the adoption, she became pregnant and had a second child. Randy still hasn’t seen or talked with her or his niece and nephew. Our relationship has deteriorated since.
Randy and Elyse tried a mediator last year, again without success. (I should mention he doesn’t speak with his mother, either.)
He has dodged any further discussion about the situation. I’m at a loss. We were all so close, and I miss him, but I can’t accept his actions anymore. Any suggestions? — Uncle in Pain
Dear Uncle: In some families, blood is thicker than water. Your nephew appears to feel that money is thicker than blood. As= much as you might wish to do it, you can’t change him. Because his unwillingness to relent is causing you pain, limit your interactions with him and maintain your relationship with Elyse, the children and Randy’s mother.
** ** **
Dear Abby: I have been married for 32 years. Back in the mid-1990s, my husband cheated on me. A little over a year ago the woman he cheated with reached out to me via social media to apologize. She said she is now sober, has found religion and is trying to mend her wrongdoings. I never responded to her because I didn’t know what to say. I don’t hate her, but in my mind, if I say I forgive you, it’s like I’m agreeing with whatshe did -- and I don’t. How do you tell someone you don’t forgive them? — Apology Not Accepted
Dear A.N.A.: Nothing requires you to say anything to the woman. However, if you decide to break your silence, the comment you made in your letter, “I don’t hate you, but in my mind, if I say I forgive you, it’s like I’m agreeing with what you did -- and I don’t,” would suffice. It’s succinct, polite and conveys your feelings accurately. But don’t hold onto the grudge, because it is not healthy — for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.