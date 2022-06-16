Death Cafe set for June 26 Jun 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Group will be hosting its second Death Cafe on June 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens, 184 Longview Heights Road.The event is held outdoors and socially distanced.Registration is required at SEOhioDeathCafes@gmail.comNo deadline on the pre-registration, although organizers will cap it at 30 people. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Death Cafe Fellowship Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Group Organizer Deadline Athens Registration Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens County real estate transfers Man arrested, charged with aggravated arson in Glouster Two arrested in ACSO knock-and-talk operation Area woman arrested, charged with burglary County to issue shutdown notice to get contractor to clean-up project site Trending Recipes
