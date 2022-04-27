A Death Cafe will be held on May 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship located at 184 Longview Heights, Athens.
Cheryl Cesta is one of the organizers of this event. She explained that a "Death Cafe" is an open discussion group that encourages participants to talk about their perceptions, misconceptions, and feelings about death in a completely judgment free environment.
Not to be confused with a support group or grief counseling, a Death Cafe strives to makes participants aware of their alternative burial options.
Cesta stated the focus of this group is to "give people the choice to reclaim ownership of their death, and consider making any arrangements they want made before they eventually pass away on their own terms"
Also in attendance will be Ohio University Associate Professor of Philosophy, Dr. Amy White, who has done extensive research on the subjects of death and dying.
Admission is free and will be limited to the first 30 people who arrive.
At the moment, the Death Cafe is scheduled to be an outdoors event. In the event of rain, the group will move inside the UU Fellowship Hall. Also, if the Death Cafe moves indoors, anyone who attends will need to bring proof that they've received their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Coffee and cookies will be provided.
For more information on the Death Cafe contact Cheryl Cesta at 740-594-7452.
