To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning Memories Show 6-11 a.m. with host, Pastor Barry Bolin
Dec. 5 — Pastor John Johnson
Dec. 12 — Gary McKibben
Dec. 19 — Rev. Dr. Carrie Ator James
Dec. 26 — Dr. J.W. Smith
To air on week-day devotions between 8:45- 9:00am during Scott Dailey's morning program
Dec. 1-3 — David Couch
Dec. 6-10 — Pastor John Johnson
Dec. 20-24 — Pastor Barry Bolin
Dec. 27-31 — Dr. J.W. Smith
