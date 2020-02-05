“Athens is my home and I wanted to do something for my home.” It’s as simple as that for Deep Sagar Amuda, who has been named Volunteer of the Month by Athens Food Rescue.
“Deep has been a real asset to our organization,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR executive director. “In the year or so he has volunteered he has rescued over 1,500 pounds of food, mainly from the Front Room Coffeehouse at Ohio University.”
“When I was looking for ways to get involved with my community, I felt drawn to the food rescue because of my own passion for food,” said Amuda, who works in Finance at OU. “Food brings people together.”
Athens Food Rescue reduces food waste and fights hunger. Amuda and other volunteers pick up donations and deliver them to local charities.
“By volunteering with AFR, food never goes to waste in our community, and those opportunities for food to nourish and heal people are never wasted,” he said. “My only hope is that I’m able to continue this work with AFR for many years to come.”
For more information about Athens Food Rescue, visit the group’s website at www.athensfoodrescue.com.
