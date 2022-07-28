Diamond Festival Logo

This weekend, the 23rd annual Diamond Music Festival will be taking place at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse on Blosser Road in Logan.

LOGAN — For many local musicians, the upcoming Diamond Music Festival (DMF) is more of a family of choice reunion that specializes in showcasing and celebrating the entire Southeast Ohio music community.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.