LOGAN — For many local musicians, the upcoming Diamond Music Festival (DMF) is more of a family of choice reunion that specializes in showcasing and celebrating the entire Southeast Ohio music community.
On Friday and Saturday, the DMF will be taking place at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse located at 29740 Blosser Road in Logan.
Festival founder Nick Collura has been hosting and performing in this annual event that all began in 1999 at his business, Insea Sound Shop Music & Recording, located at 17616 Haydenville Roda, Nelsonville.
He recalled how, “In the beginning, this all started with some jam sessions at the shop on the weekends. Then, when more and more bands started to get involved we decided to make it into a festival.”
Nelsonville native/musician, Scott McDonald, described the atmosphere at the festival as, “very laid back, communal, family-oriented, dog-friendly and most of all..respectful to all.
Friday’s line up of performers includes Tony Xenos, Spencer Terrel, Roadhouse Hunz, Grainfed, Medicine Hat and Appalachian Hillside Revolution.
On Saturday, the Sound Shop Allstars, Rick Miller, Tim Gowen & Randy Gleason, The Band Riff Street, Flatbed Cadillac, The Mud Sparrows, Amethystone and Without Papers & Friends will finish out the show.
Collura specified that on both Friday and Saturday gates will open at noon. Anyone planning to attend will pay $10 at the gate, and children under 12 will be admitted free. The DMF is also BYOB.
A-Town Pies and Fries and craft vendors will be at the festival. Also, anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a water bottle and a folding chair or blanket. Spaces for primitive camping will be available and pets are welcome as long as they remain on a leash.
McDonald’s history with the Diamond Music Festival began in 2008 when he and several longtime friends performed an acoustic set at this event.
In 2010, he began helping with behind the scenes tasks like setting up the stage, doing grounds preparation and assisted in cleaning up the area on Sunday morning once the festival had ended.
As a musician, MsDonald performed at the festival as a member of the bands, Galactic Asphalt Co. and Medicine Hat. But, on a few occasions he even served as Master of Ceremonies-a job he admits, “was fun-but I missed out on a lot of socializing.”
What makes the DMF different from other music festivals?
Collura notes that, “This festival is all about embracing the local musicians and bands from Southeast Ohio.”
McDonald elaborated that, “Most of these performers are song writers-true artists-who create their own stories and soundscapes to share with the masses in hopes that the listeners are moved by what they hear.”
More importantly, McDonald noted that the DMF gives local musicians “the opportunity to play in front of family, friends, fans and appreciators of original live music.”
For more information on the 23rd annual Diamond Music Festival visit the following Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/diamondmusicfestival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.