Have the cutest furry (or feathery, or scaly) friend? Prove it! Enter your favorite pet in the “Leader of the Pack” photo contest for a chance to show off your best animal pal.
You can register and submit your favorite pet photo until April 2. On April 3, the first round of voting begins.
Those with the most votes by April 9 will move on to the second round taking place April 10-16. Those with the most votes will then move on to the final round. The final round of voting is April 17-23. Winners are determined by public vote. Votes do not carry over from one round to the next. The voting period extends from April 3 to April 23.
Voting rounds consist of the following:
Round 1: April 3-9;
Round 2: April 10-16;
Round 3: April 17-23
Vote for your favorite pet: only 50¢ per vote. Winners will be announced online and in print the week of April 27 in the Athens NEWS, Athens Messenger, Logan Daily News, Perry County Tribune, Circleville Herald and Pike News Watchman.
Photo Contest Submission Deadline: April 2, 2020
Grand prize: $200
Second prize: $100
Third prize: $50
Entries for The 2020 Leader of the Pack Cutest Pet Contest can also be submitted online through the Leader of the Pack registration page at http://athensmessenger.upickem.net/engine/Registration.aspx?contestid=619970
There is a limit one pet per photo for contest entry. Photos of more than one pet will not be entered. Only digital photos are accepted and must be submitted online through the contest site. All entries will be posted on the contest website as they are received. Entries with incomplete or incorrect information will not be accepted.
