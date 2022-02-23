‘Doc’ Jones: Telephone Pioneer

In 1899, Dr. Clarence L. (Doc) Jones had a successful dentistry business in Athens, Ohio. That’s when the telephone bug bit him. He was one of only a few people who used a telephone in his business. At this point in his career, Jones wanted to be a part of this new technology. This fondness for the telephone came as no surprise to Jones. He was always the first person in town to purchase the latest mechanical invention of the day, such as an automobile, a phonograph, and a radio.
As a matter of fact, Dr. Jones caused quite a hubbub in 1903 when his four horsepower model Oldsmobile was unloaded from the old K&M Railroad depot on the West Side. There were bets that the machine wouldn’t make it up the hill to Court Street. It made it up the hill with no problem. Most of the people liked this new invention, but horses were spooked by this new creature. The turn of the twentieth century was an exciting time to live for the mechanically minded, with many new technologies emerging. Jones chose the telephone to be his personal technological endeavor.
Jones was born in 1870, in Athens. He and his parents moved around a bit and then settled in Albany, Ohio. Later he attended Ohio University. He spent a year at Rose Polytechnic Institute in Terre Haute, Indiana to take engineering courses. After that he went on to receive his DDS degree at the University of Maryland. He set up his dentistry practice in Albany and later moved to Athens. He slowly got into the telephone business and in 1909. Jones hung up his dental drill for good.
Jones was attracted to an independent telephone company owned by a George Dains in Vinton County. It was the first telephone system in the territory. Jones joined the organization that would become the Athens Home Telephone Company. He was the secretary/manager of the company and, in the early days, the only operator in Athens. As the telephone became more popular, larger switchboards were installed. Later a new building was needed for this thriving business. In 1927, the new telephone building was opened. The structure, at 16 West Washington Street, was built to be extra sturdy and fireproof. By this time, the telephone had become essential to the population of Athens. To lose the operation to fire would have been devastating to the community. This office had exchanges in Albany, Amesville, Chauncey, Jerseyville (now Shade), and New Marshfield. The company expanded and merged with other telephone companies. Finally in 1961, the Athens Home Telephone Company was purchased by General Telephone Company.
For a number of years, in the early days of the Athens County Home Telephone Company many customers didn’t know the correct procedure for using this new fangled machine. Sometimes there were complaints. When customers got their new phone, they also received a telephone directory book, which gave instructions telling them to give the telephone operator the phone number of the party they wanted to call and not just the name. A quote from the Athens directory said: “Our operators are human. Your mule, even, gives poor service when abused.” Central Union Telephone Company notes in its directory: “The telephone pays for itself by such economy of time, energy, horse flesh, wear and tear on harness and wagon, besides the neighborly feeling and protection it gives your household.” After a while, people learned to use the telephone properly.
Clarence Jones has been honored locally and nationally for more than fifty years of service to the telephone industry. It is certainly admirable that ‘Doc’ Jones promoted the idea: Be kind to your mule and your telephone operator. If anyone has any memories or comments about Dr. Jones, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
