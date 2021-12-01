Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson encourages all dog owners in Athens County to get an early start on purchasing or renewing their pet’s license. Renewal applications have been mailed to all current licensed dog owners. Dog licenses for 2022 will go on sale Dec. 1, 2021, and are valid through Jan. 31, 2023. Licensing your dog is required by state law and may ensure that your pet will be returned safely and quickly if it becomes lost.
Dog licenses can be purchased either at the auditors office of the Athens County Dog Shelter. the auditors office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The dog shelter hours are as following:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Dog Licenses can be purchased with a Credit Card online with a convenience fee at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Athens/ or through the mail.
Licenses for kennels may only be purchased at the Athens County Auditor’s Office. Individuals must be in the business of professionally breeding dogs for hunting or sale to qualify for a kennel license. Kennels will be subject to inspection by the Athens County Dog Warden.
By purchasing your dog tags, it may save your dogs’ life; a tagged dog has a higher chance of finding its way home after wandering off.
