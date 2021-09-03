Come join Logan the Lab for a refreshing swim in the Athens City Pool. This invitation is for dogs only. It happens almost every year. After the pool closes to people, the area dogs have their special day to splash in the pool.
The big day is Tuesday, Sept. 7th from 4-7 p.m. There is a $5.00 admission, which benefits pet programs of Integrated Services. Pet vaccination paperwork is required, (Adenovirus, Rabies, and Bordetella shots must be up to date.) This Friendly Paws Pet Supply sponsored event has always a spectacular phenomenon for people to watch and a big party for the dogs.
