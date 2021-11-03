Rural Action is hosting a Medical Supplies & Equipment Collection Event this coming Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., in front of the swimming pool.
New and slightly used medical supplies and equipment will be collected to be reused by others in need locally and through a humanitarian organization MedWish International. Donations may be dropped off during those hours and volunteers will safely take the items while you wait in your car.
This is a good time to donate your items for others in need! For larger item pickup, email: ed@ruralaction.org
