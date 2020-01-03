GLOUSTER — COMCorps members are seeking community donations to support a free community market to benefit families in the Glouster area. The event — to be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Trimble High School cafeteria — will provide families with free goods such as winter clothing, healthy food and household/personal hygiene items.
The Glouster Community Free Market will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and is open to families in the Glouster/Trimble/Jacksonville area. Items will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis. In addition to item giveaways, there will be fun activities for children and light refreshments served.
Community organizations, businesses, schools, clubs and individuals are encouraged to hold drives for and/or make donations of: healthy food (low-sodium and low-sugar sauces, canned goods, canned proteins, whole grains), household and personal hygiene items (laundry detergent, dish soap, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, feminine products, etc.), and winter clothing (jeans or sweatpants, sweaters, long-sleeve tops, hoodies, winter coats in good repair of all sizes). For information, including how to donate, email commfreemarket@gmail.com.
COMCorps is an AmeriCorps program housed in the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (OUHCOM) Community Health Programs. COMCorps members create and support social and physical environments that promote good health. Major focuses of the program include food access, nutrition education, gardening education, social connectivity and wellness for all. Members serve at various nonprofit organizations, agencies and local schools throughout Athens County completing 1,700 service hours each in either 10.5 or 11.5 month terms.
The Glouster Community Free Market is a service project coordinated by COMCorps members happening the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Taking place each year, the MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service — “a day on, not a day off.” Funding for the Glouster Community Free Market comes from ServeOhio, the Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.