The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Athens celebrated its 50th anniversary, Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a special program and dinner at the American Legion Post 21.
Members and spouses attended and welcomed former club presidents and guests from Division 9 and the Ohio District Kiwanis.
The guest of honor participating in the program included David Kuhn of Stow, the 2022-2023 Ohio District Governor of Kiwanis International, who presented a 50-year banner patch and proclamation from the Ohio District Kiwanis Board of Directors in recognition of the anniversary celebration.
Michael Wootton, president of the Downtown Athens Club welcomed the attendees to the special evening. Retired Common Pleas Judge Alan Goldsberry, the only remaining active charter member of the club, served as master ofceremonies.
Goldsberry introduced Ohio Kiwanis District Governor-elect Jason Miller of Bowling Green, and past Ohio District Governors Craig Smith of Upper Arlington, James Kaufman of Sylvania, and Bill Flinta of Stow, and Division 9 co-Lieutenant Governor Angela Castle-Cooper of Lucasville.
Additional visiting members included the Kiwanis Club of Athens and the Kiwanis Club Lucasville.
Goldsberry gave a brief history on the founding in 1973 and early years of leadership of the Downtown Athens club. Through the efforts of Athens Kiwanians Clifford Houk, Dale Shultz, John Huffman, and Chester Sininger the Downtown Athens club was chartered on January 25, 1973.
Former member and past president Evelyn Houk travelled from Mount Vernon for the dinner to reflect on the club formation and activity of Kiwanis, while Alan Geiger of Athens, who served as the second president in 1973-1974, offered his praises for the ongoing community work of Kiwanis.
President Mike Wootton presented Legion of Honor certificates and pins for continuous years of Kiwanis membership to Alan Goldsberry for 50 years and Howard Dewald for 40 years. Also, Goldsberry received a vintage Kiwanis letter- opener in recognition of his contributions to the Kiwanis club throughout its duration.
Kiwanis emphasizes serving the children of the world. Throughout its history, Downtown Athens has supported the annual Athens Invitational Marching Band Festival every October, Athens High School Key Club, Ohio University Circle K Club, local youth sports especially wrestling and baseball, scholarships to graduating seniors at Athens High School, HOBY attendees from Alexander High School, donations to Athens County Children’s Services, Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts, distribution of Smart Start Kits for all Athens County kindergarten students and teachers; worldwide health projects for Iodine Deficiency Disorders and Maternal Neonatal Tetanus, and numerous other community service projects.
Kiwanian Mike Hunter offered an inspirational invocation and a closing benediction in the spirit of Kiwanis fellowship, leadership, and community.
