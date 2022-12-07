Dr. Philip Zenner was known for a lot of wonderful and unselfish things. He was a successful medical doctor for more than sixty years. As a humanitarian, he established a loan program in 1929 for Ohio Penitentiary prisoners.
The money was used by prisoners to get a fresh start after their release from prison. He was a doctor, professor, author, philanthropist and a civic leader. But then, as the years rolled by and Dr. Zenner reached the age of 100, he became famous for being old. In 1956, at the ripe old age of 104, he was the oldest physician in Ohio; the oldest Ohio University graduate; the oldest emeritus professor of the University of Cincinnati.
It was believed that he was the oldest bachelor in the country. He never married. (There is no evidence that this fact led to a long life.) Zenner was born in Cincinnati in 1853. Six years earlier, his parents had emigrated to the U.S. from Bavaria. He entered Ohio University just after the Civil War had ended. At this time, O.U. was crowded with many Civil War veterans. G.I. educational benefits were offered to men who had served in the war.
Zenner felt a bit intimidated by these veterans. “I was a boy among men”, he once remarked. After graduation, he went back to Cincinnati and started his long career, in the medical field. With his friendly smile and bushy eyebrows, Zenner had a strong resemblance to the actor, Henry Travers, who played Clarence, the angel in the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Considering their sincere smiles and generous natures, the two seem to share similar qualities.
It’s interesting to note that Dr. Zenner was the brother of the important Athens merchant David Zenner. To think, this one man, had memories of the Civil War, The Reconstruction Era, the fight for women’s right to vote, and the Roaring Twenties. Zenner also witnessed Prohibition, The Depression, World War I and World War II. He was still around when Roger Bannister broke the record for the 4-minute mile. He was even around when Joe DiMaggio married Marilyn Monroe.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Dr. Philip Zenner, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
