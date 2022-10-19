The Lindley Inn will be continuing their tradition of practicing Thankful Thursday by offering a drive thru meal Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30p.m.
The menu will consist of soup beans with ham, cornbread and a dessert. The meal will be served in the front horseshoe of this assisted living community located at 9000 Hocking Hills Drive, The Plains.
According to Assistant Manager, Janna Swart, "this meal will be free of charge. However anyone wanting to make a donation can do so."
Swart noted that the last Thursday of every month, The Lindley Inn serves a complimentary meal in an effort to raise funds for a worthy cause. In the past, they have been able to make to donations to organizations like Passion Works and My Sister's Place.
This month, they will be accepting monetary donations for Team Lindley's Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The Lindley Inn offers seniors in need of assisting living with meals, activities, and a staff of nurses and resident assistants that are on duty around the clock, in a welcoming, homey, environment. For more information on The Lindley Inn visit www.lindleyinnathens.com.
Raffle tickets will also be on sale for gift baskets from local businesses like, Dirty Girl Coffee LLC., Sticky Pete's Maple Syrup and Frog Ranch Foods. The ticket prices. are 1 for $5 or 3 for $10.
To purchase tickets contact Janna Swart at 740-797-9701.
