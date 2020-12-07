The Albany United Methodist Church will be celebrating the birth of Christ by hosting a drive-thru Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at 5174 W. Clinton Street, Albany, OH.
The first 50 attendees will receive a small gift to help celebrate Christ’s Birth. Merry Christmas!
