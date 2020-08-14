Dundas Independent Church is having Homecoming Service on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. We will not have the annual picnic this year. Bluegrass-gospel singer and devotional speaker, Jimmy Howson, will present a special program from 1-2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. You can go to your regular church services, have a meal, then come enjoy some good music and testimony. Wearing face masks is mandatory and we will practice social distancing. The church is located at 35881 State Route 324, off SR 93, in the village of Dundas.
