Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Road, has announced their services for the Easter weekend.
There will be a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday and an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday with a free breakfast to follow. The regular Easter Service is at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.