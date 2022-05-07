Approximately 40 people recently came together to participate in the Walk and Roll-a-Thon event in Southeast Ohio.
The Walk and Roll-a-Thon, a fundraising event, first took place in 2010 after Mark Hutchinson, regional director for Echoing Hills of Southeast and Central Ohio, had the idea. He wanted to collaborate with the Athens Rotary Club this year after learning that both organizations were working on a fundraiser.
“When learning about the rotary project, I thought it would be great to combine our efforts,” said Hutchinson. “I am glad they agreed.”
In total, the Walk and Roll-a-Thon raised $3,889. Echoing Hills of Southeast Ohio plans to use proceeds to support efforts to provide opportunities for community integration and participation in activities around the community for those they serve. The Athens Rotary Club will use funds for The Ecuador Water Project. The project helps with irrigation, allowing farming to occur the whole year and not just during the rainy season.
“I am grateful to everyone who made the event a success, including our platinum sponsor, Mark Porter,” said Hutchinson. “This was our first event in two years due to COVID. It was nice to get back out for a walk that earned money for worthy causes.”
Echoing Hills is a 501c(3) non-profit organization based out of Warsaw, Ohio. Echoing Hills provides residential, educational, recreational, and adult services throughout the state of Ohio.
