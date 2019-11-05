The Athens County Economic Development Council won a Silver Award for its 2019 Familiarization Tour, a project in the International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) Innovation in Economic Development Week category. The honor was presented at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 15 during the IEDC Annual Conference, which was held Oct. 13-16 in Indianapolis, Ind.
Executive director of the Athens County Economic Development Council Sara Marrs-Maxfield shared, “We’re really excited to be recognized for this collaborative effort which allowed us to successfully showcase exciting projects – both existing and potential – in Athens County.”
IEDC's Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world's best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year's most influential leaders. Thirty-four award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 400 submissions from 12 countries.
The Athens County Economic Development Council is a public-private partnership committed to increasing economic opportunity in Athens County by encouraging entrepreneurship, recruiting new businesses, and helping existing businesses grow and expand.
