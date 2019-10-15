The Athens County Republican Party will welcome State Representative Jay Edwards as its guest speaker at the Fall Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the American Legion Hall on West Union Street.

The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $30 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Pete Couladis at 740-707-5835.

Edwards is serving his second term as State Representative representing the 94th Ohio House District, which includes all of Athens, Meigs, and Vinton counties and part of Washington County. Edwards was born and raised in Nelsonville and attended Ohio University on a football scholarship and received his degree in Mathematics.

Also joining Jay Edwards at the speakers’ table is LeeAnn Johnson, wife of Congressman Bill Johnson. LeeAnn is the leader of the Women for Trump team in Ohio.

