Alexander High School student, Ella Busch, was runner-up in the Ohio Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizen Award. Ella represented the local Nabby Lee Ames Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was chosen as the local winner from students representing Alexander, Federal Hocking, Vinton County and Athens High Schools.
These area schools were given the opportunity to nominate a student who represented the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. Each student provided letters of reference, a list of school activities, evidence of community service and school transcripts. In addition, as part of the scholarship portion, nominated students completed a supervised written essay on a DAR selected question related to patriotism. They were given two hours to complete their essay with only a dictionary as reference. Student documents and essays were judged locally by community leaders chosen by Linda Chiki, Vice Regent of Nabby Lee Ames Chapter, DAR.
Ella Busch was judged the local winner and her materials were submitted to the North East District of the Ohio Society, DAR, where she was also the winner. Her materials went on to the State final judging, where she was runner-up. Ella is also a member of the National Honor Society, at Alexander HS. She is active in Girl Scouts, where she achieved the Bronze and Silver Star awards. She participated in the Ohio University Summer Law and Trial Institute. Ella plans to become a lawyer. Nabby Lee Ames Chapter, DAR, is proud to have Ella representing them as a Good Citizen in Ohio. Ella received a certificate and monetary award from the Nabby Lee Ames Chapter, DAR.
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship contest for high school students was created in 1934 to encourage and reward qualities of good citizenship. Current members of Nabby Lee Ames Chapter, DAR, Paula Linscott and Brenda Ruth, were also DAR Good Citizen award winners when they were high school students.
Other participating students representing their high schools as Good Citizens were Kara Sheridan of Federal Hocking High School, Olivia Meyers of Vinton County High School, and Hannah Bernstein, of Athens High School. At Federal Hocking High School, Kara excelled in mathematics, she participated in wrestling, band, and 4-H. At Vinton County High School, Olivia is in National Honor Society, 4-H, and volunteers in her town’s clean-up activities as well as church activities. She plans to become a medical laboratory scientist. Hannah, of Athens High School, is taking courses at Ohio University, is involved in the Matrix school newspaper, Girl Scouts and 4-H. She plans to become a lawyer.
Those interested in future participation in the DAR Good Citizen Award, educators, parents and students, are encouraged to contact their high school or local DAR chapter.
