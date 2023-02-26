MARIETTA — Emily Jones, of Athens, was a member of the Marietta College team that finished third and won $200 during the inaugural PioSolve Hackathon.
Jones's team developed the idea PIO 202: Break the Stigma, which is a PIO course aiming to break the stigma of mental health. Jones is majoring in economics and is a graduate of Athens High School.
PioSolve is designed to engage students in problem-based, multidisciplinary learning by providing the opportunity to examine the root causes of local and global social, environmental, political, and economic problems while also finding creative solutions.
Each team was presented with the same problem and spent the day developing solutions and presenting their ideas to the judges. The problem was submitted by Julie Wilkes, class of 1998, and it was "There is a severe lack of mental health support and providers and the time to care is long and costly. How can more people receive support and mental health in a faster and more efficient manner? How can various special populations (such as black, Asian, women, and veterans who may have specific feelings or needs) have specific support?"
Located in Marietta, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the college was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors.
