The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has awarded over $163,000 in grants to local projects focused on recycling and litter prevention among other goals.
Athens County based Habitat for Humanity Southeast Ohio received a $20,000 grant for the use of purchasing two forklifts. Further funding in the amount of $80,000 was given to Keep Ohio Beautiful, a nonprofit umbrella organization dedicated to assisting volunteers in communities throughout Ohio with various beautification efforts in their communities. A chapter assigned to service southeast Ohio is currently based out of Nelsonville.
Another $63,501 was gifted to Rural Action Inc., an Athens and Hocking based nonprofit, for the implementation of organic composting.
The grants are just part of the more than $480,000 in funds given to 15 area governments, businesses and nonprofits in southeast Ohio to implement various programs centered around recycling, litter prevention, market development and scrap tire recycling.
Grants will be used to plan and execute local amnesty collection events with the work of volunteers on public property.
