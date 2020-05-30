The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) of Montgomery, AL, in partnership with the Christopher Davis Community Remembrance Project of Athens County, awarded $6,000 in scholarships to five high school students for their essays on racial justice.
The students studied primary newspaper sources from 1881 about the lynching of Christopher Davis in Athens and information compiled by EJI about the broad, long history of racial terror in the United States. They were instructed to include their perception of how societal dynamics and narratives of historical events continue to shape events today.
The winners are:
- 1st place – Julia Weber, Athens High School, 11th grade
- 2nd place – Nora Sullivan, Athens High School, 12th grade
- 3rd place – Nathan Kallet, Athens High School, 9th grade
- 4th place – Hillary Tabler, Federal Hocking High School, 11th grade
- 5th place – Natasha Fisher, Tri-County Career Center, 11th grade
Honorable Mentions:
- Haley Lyons, Tri-County Career Center, 12th grade.
- Joey Moore, Athens High School, 11th grade
- Zeen Misner, Tri-County Career Center, 12th grade
“The students captured in their individual essays the past history of injustices towards Black Americans and stated many incidents of how injustices continued to plague Black Americans today,” Ada Woodson Adams of the Multicultural Genealogical Center said.
The scholarship contest coincides with the placement in the near future of an historical marker on Mulberry Street in Athens, Ohio. This marker memorializes Mr. Christopher Davis, a young Black farm worker who was lynched on Nov. 21, 1881 from a bridge formerly situated at the marker site near what is now Ohio University’s Baker Center. These efforts have been advanced by the Christopher Davis Community Remembrance Coalition, which formed to bring attention to the life and death of Mr. Davis, one of thousands of victim of racial terror lynchings identified by EJI. Recognizing and discussing this history is an important step in healing divisions based on race.
“This essay contest was a great way to examine racial politics, not just as a distant history in the South, but as a real and present issue right here in Athens County,”
2nd place winner Nora Sullivan said.
