Ohio University has announced that Distinguished Professor and Co-Director of the Center for Intervention Research in Schools in the College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Steven Evans, will serve as the university’s 2019 Fall Commencement speaker.
“Dr. Evans' work and research have had a national impact in the field of childhood mental health and treatment for adolescents with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder,” said President M. Duane Nellis. “His experience and knowledge are sure to serve as inspiration to our new graduates as they embark upon their future.”
Dr. Evans is a professor of psychology at OU and serves as co-director of the Center for Intervention Research in Schools, a center dedicated to improving the lives of children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral problems through school-based interventions and supports. Through his work, Dr. Evans has made a commitment to providing high-quality training experiences that prepare undergraduate and graduate students to conduct interdisciplinary treatment outcome research and become effective practitioners. He is also the editor of the journal School Mental Health.
Ohio University’s 2019 Fall Commencement ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Convocation Center on Ohio University’s Athens Campus. Students who have met graduation requirements during the 2019 summer or 2019 fall semesters may participate in the ceremony. This includes students earning doctoral, professional doctoral, masters, or undergraduate degrees through any of OHIO’s degree programs on all campuses or through eLearning programs.
The addition of a commencement ceremony at the conclusion of fall semester seeks to better accommodate students’ individuals needs and respective graduation timelines. This ceremony is in addition to Ohio University’s traditional spring ceremony. For information, visit www.ohio.edu/commencement.
