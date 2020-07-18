Mt. Hermon Church Homecoming will be Aug 9 at 2 p.m. The event will take place at SR 550, Amesville, Ohio. The singer will be Jimmy Howson.

There will also be a Gospel Sing at Mt. Hermon Church on Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. Featuring Jimmy Howson, Carolyn Conner, Dustin Lambert, Midnight Storm and The Clarks.

Bring lawn chairs, the event will take place outside. Food and drink will be available for donation. If it rains the event will be moved inside.

For more information call 740-551-2218.

