U.S. Air Force Airman Eric A. Everett graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Everett is the son of Michelle Everett-Tracey and grandson of Cheryl Lax of Glouster. He is a 2019 graduate of Trimble High School.

