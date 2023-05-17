Ian Klein
If you've been thinking of taking an exercise class — but don't feel ready to take on a high-impact workout regimen — then a new course might be just the happy medium you've been looking for.
Move Better, Do Better is a medium-effort exercise class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Richland United Methodist Church (RUMC), at 60 Pomeroy Road, Athens.
Ian Keith, an exercise physiologist and fitness coach, teaches the class. He is also a human anatomy professor at Ohio University.
Klein describes the classes as "a medium-effort exercise class that teaches people how to move better."
"Each class has three levels: beginner, moderate and intense," he said. "This way, students can pick the level they feel most comfortable with."
The classes will take place in an open floor space at the church that can accommodate 20-30 people, and parking is free in the RUMC's parking lot.
While there is no charge for attending a class, participants can make a $2 donation. Each month, a local charity will receive the proceeds.
In May, proceeds from his classes will go to the Athens Food Pantry, Klein said.
These classes also don't require participants to make a long-term commitment. They can come when their schedule permits. However, Klein noted that all participants must sign a waiver.
All participants need to bring is an exercise mat, a water bottle and a positive attitude.
What should students plan to wear to these classes? Klein suggests they wear comfy clothes because they'll be "stretching and need clothes they can move in."
In 2012, Klein graduated from OU with a bachelor's degree in exercise physiology. In 2015, he earned a master's degree in this same field.
Some of Klein's outside interests include cross-training runners, practicing injury prevention and cross-country running.
Currently, Klein plans to conduct these exercise classes throughout the rest of the summer. Depending on the turnout, the class may resume in the fall.
For information, reach out to Klein via email at kleini@ohio.edu.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.