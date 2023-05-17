COLUMBUS — Backyard lovers, campers, outdoors enthusiasts and pet owners beware. If you thought last year’s tick season was bad, just wait. This year has the potential to be even worse.
Ticks — and the diseases they carry — are on the rise in Ohio and will likely continue to increase. There has been a steady increase in tick-vectored disease numbers in Ohio each year, and officials don’t expect to see a reverse of the trend, said Tim McDermott, an educator with Ohio State University Extension, the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.
McDermott said there are multiple factors contributing to the increase in tick-vectored disease, including global climate change, tick range expansion and increasing numbers of wildlife living in close proximity to people.
“Ticks are extraordinarily adaptable and can travel on host animals,” he said. “Ticks expand when their habitat range expands due to global climate change. They take advantage of what they can take advantage of to move to new spaces. So now, every year going forward has the potential to be bad, and you should go into each tick season thinking about how you can keep you and your family tick-safe.”
There are five ticks in Ohio that are of concern: the American dog tick; the blacklegged tick (also known as the deer tick); the Lone Star tick; and most recently, both the Asian longhorned tick and the Gulf Coast tick, both of which were first confirmed in Ohio in 2020.
With the rising tick population comes the risk of contracting tickborne illnesses, such as anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease. And in some cases, in some people, Lone Star ticks can cause an allergy to red meat after the person is bitten by the tick.
“In Ohio, ticks are most active from April through September, although they can be active any time of the year,” he said.
