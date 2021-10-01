Rural Action has launched a new social enterprise, Appalachian Understories: Guided Experiences in Southeast Ohio, designed to teach residents and tourists about the rich history and biodiversity of Appalachian Ohio while also providing economic opportunities for local experts who will serve as guides and storytellers along the way.
The program offers cycling, hiking and backpacking tours centered around local history and guided by local experts.
“Our dream is to make it easy for the many expert guides in the region to lead tours and experiences, get paid well for their expertise, and deepen visitors’ and residents’ sense of place and belonging to Appalachian Ohio,” says Madison Donohue, Tourism Specialist with Rural Action.
For decades, organizations including Rural Action, Sunday Creek Associates, Ohio Hill Country Heritage Area, Southeast Ohio History Center, Little Cities of Black Diamonds, and Buckeye Trail Association have seen the rebounding forests of Appalachian Ohio and recognize it as of the region’s greatest assets. Local leaders of these organizations like Cheryl Blosser, John Winnenberg, Tom O’Grady, and Andrew Bashaw have seen this potential for years, having guided tour groups to learn about places such as Robinson’s Cave in New Straitsville, Tecumseh Theater in Shawnee, and the biodiversity along the Buckeye Trail.
Appalachian Understories will create sustainable economic activity around these two regional assets: biological diversity and cultural history. Ohio’s Winding Road, a network leading tourism efforts in the region, is also a major supporter of the enterprise.
Activities will include guided bike tours, nature hikes, backpacking trips, and more. Tours will focus on the natural and cultural history of the towns that are showcased.
Hikes centered arouund the natural spring wildflowers and edible local plants will offer an immersive experience in the natural world, helping participants learn how to build fires and shelters as well as basic backpacking skills.
Specific tours will be scheduled throughout the year targeting a range of interests. In addition, it will be possible to schedule private events for up to 15 participants for birthday parties and other group outings.
Those interested in leading a tour and sharing their passion and expertise, send an email to madison@ruralaction.org or call (740) 677-4047 ext. 300.
To learn more and book a tour, visit the Appalachian Understories website: AppalachianUnderstories.com.
