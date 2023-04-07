Ohio Victory Gardens

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio State University Extension offices are kicking off this year's Ohio Victory Gardens program. The Athens office will be handing out seed packets from 9 a.m. to noon April 8 and April 15 during the Athens Farmers Market.

 OSU Extension

The Ohio State Extension Office in Athens County will be handing out sample seed start packets as part of the Ohio Victory Gardens project.


