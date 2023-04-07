The Ohio State Extension Office in Athens County will be handing out sample seed start packets as part of the Ohio Victory Gardens project.
The seed will be handed out from 9 a.m. to noon April 8 and April 15 at the Athens Farmers Market, 701 E. State St., Athens.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio State University Extension kicked off their partnership earlier this week at the Extension Office in Franklin County. They are partnering to encourage Ohioans to cultivate their own produce.
The Ohio Victory Gardens program is back for its fourth year and due to high demand, the program expanded to include 50 counties, including Athens County. OSU Extension offices will hand out the free seed sample kits to the public to get people planting. The Ohio Victory Gardens website — https://u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/ — includes planting resources and information.
“The Ohio Victory Gardens program is helping to revitalize the art of growing your own fresh food and helping to reconnect people back to agriculture,” said Brian Baldridge, director of ODA. “Just like all crops, with proper care and water, your seeds will turn into something special that you can use yourself or give to other community members.”
This year’s program will benefit up to 15,000 Ohioans. Each of the participating counties will receive 300 sample seed kits that contain carrot, cucumber, lettuce and sunflower seeds.
“Growing your own food is a great way to add fresh vegetables and fruits to our diets,” said Cathann A. Kress, vice president of agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES). “It’s also a great way to get young people engaged and interested in their food, and agricultural and life sciences.”
OSU Extension is the community-based outreach arm of CFAES, with programming that addresses agriculture and natural resources, community development, family and consumer sciences, and 4-H youth development. Extension professionals throughout the state bring people and ideas together to help CFAES sustain life.
Extension’s educational outreach is enhanced by more than 3,200 Master Gardener Volunteers, who support the Ohio Victory Gardens program by providing gardening advice, helping with community gardens, and promoting local food production among their neighbors throughout the state.
All Ohio Victory Gardens participants will be eligible to win a free starter gardening toolkit by completing a short online survey.
Victory Gardens originated during World War I as an answer to a severe food shortage at the time. The idea was wildly successful, growing an army of amateur gardeners and serving to boost morale and patriotism. ODA and OSU Extension revived the effort and are, once again, encouraging people to plant seeds, realize the fruits of their labor, and share their harvest with others if inspired.
