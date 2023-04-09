The Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio State University Extension offices are kicking off this year’s Ohio Victory Gardens program. The Athens office will be handing out seed packets from 9 a.m. to noon April 8 and April 15 during the Athens Farmers Market.
The Ohio State Extension Office in Athens County will be handing out sample seed start packets as part of the Ohio Victory Gardens project.
The state issued a press release staying the seeds would be available April 8 and April 15 at the Athens Farmers Market, 701 E. State St., Athens. However, the Extension Office said on April 8, they received the seeds a few days prior and did not know if they'd be ready in time for the April 15 market.
The Extension Office will alert the public to the seeds' availability at a later date.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio State University Extension kicked off their partnership recent at the Extension Office in Franklin County. They are partnering to encourage Ohioans to cultivate their own produce.
The Ohio Victory Gardens program is back for its fourth year and due to high demand, the program expanded to include 50 counties, including Athens County. OSU Extension offices will hand out the free seed sample kits to the public to get people planting. The Ohio Victory Gardens website — https://u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/ — includes planting resources and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.