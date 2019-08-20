Friends, Allies and Neighbors (F.A.N.s) of Athens County is hosting a public logo design contest open to all Athens County residents. F.A.N.s is a program that helps individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities connect to their community through one-on-one friendships, by volunteering and joining activities and organizations.
Residents of all abilities and ages are encouraged to submit their design for a new F.A.N.s logo to be used by the program. Submissions may be hand-drawn/painted on paper or electronic media. Logos should be limited to one or two colors. The logo should illustrate community connection and include the words “Friends, Allies and Neighbors.” The deadline to submit entries is Friday, Sept. 6. Entries may be emailed to fan@athenscbdd.org or dropped off at the integrate Athens office, 9033 Lavelle Road, Athens. The winner will receive a $25 Walmart gift card.
Friends, Allies and Neighbors is housed at Integrate Athens, a division of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities. F.A.N.s is a partnership with COMCorps, an Americorps program. For information, contact F.A.N.s Coordinator Sara Brumfield, 740-541-9641, fan@athenscbdd.org. Visit www.facebook.com/FANsAthens for information about F.A.N.s.
