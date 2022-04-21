NELSONVILLE — Factory Street Studio will be presenting a spring concert Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. at Stuart’s Opera House located at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville.
This concert will feature FSS students performing ballet, modern, hip-hop and tap routines choreographed by their teachers.
Founded in 1978, Factory Street Studio is a non-profit dance studio dedicated to teaching students modern and traditional dance techniques. FSS’s goal is to provide a nurturing, non-competitive, environment where students can learn to express themselves through the art of dance.
Factory Street studio is located at 37 Ohio Ave., Athens, and also offers scholarships to deserving students
Tickets can be purchased at Stuart’s Opera House by calling 740-753-1924. Prices are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students grades K-12. Patrons can also purchase tickets 90 minutes before each performance at SOH’s box office.
For more information on Factory Street Studio call 740-594-2302 or visit https://factorystreetstudio.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.