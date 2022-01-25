Ohio University Zanesville and Scholarship Central will be hosting in-person and virtual FAFSA Help Nights for local high school and college students to attend. These workshops are free for all students and their families.
In Person and Virtual FAFSA Help Nights will be held on Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 at Ohio University Zanesville at 1425 Newark Road, Zanesville. The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in Elson Hall in person. Students wishing to participate virtually can set up a time online at www.scholarshipcentral.org with an advisor to submit their FAFSA.
When planning to complete the FAFSA, students and their families should have the following information and documents available to help with the process:
- SSN & birth dates of parent(s) and student(s)
- 2020 W-2 Forms (Parent & Student)
- 2020 Federal Tax Returns (Parent & Student)
- 2020 Untaxed Income Records (Parent & Student)
- Any other 2020 financial documents
Every student from the class of 2022 or fall transfer student that attends has a chance to win a $250 scholarship from Ohio University Zanesville. All Ohio University application fees will be waived at these events.
Any current college student has an opportunity to win prizes as well just for attending. All students welcome from any campus to come submit your FAFSA at this event.
OU Zanesville is available to meet with future students and help them move forward in their future plans and goals. Join us to learn more about scholarships and how to apply for admission. For more information, contact 740.588.1439 or visit ohio.edu/zanesville.
