The Fairview Holiness Church will host a Homecoming Revival on Sept. 13, 14 and 15, featuring speaker Mark Bales, Ray and Nancy McGinnis, and singing from the Good News Trio.

Services will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, and at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

The church is located at County Road 14 Dock 3, off of Route 78, west of Malta.

Load comments