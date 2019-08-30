To mark National Falls Prevention Awareness Day, Integrate Athens, a division of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, is proud to partner with STEADY U Ohio, the state’s older adult falls prevention initiative, to help take “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls.” Join Integrate Athens at the West State Street Park in Athens on Thursday, Sept. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m. to participate in a one-mile fitness walk and learn what you and your mobility impaired and older loved ones can do to reduce the risk of a potentially life-changing fall. The number of participants and miles walked at this event will be counted toward the state’s goal of 10 million steps statewide.
“Falls are truly an epidemic among our older friends and neighbors. In fact, one in three Ohioans over age 60 will fall this year, and someone is injured in a fall every five minutes,” said Integrate Athens Director Autumn Brown. “The good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging, and most falls can be prevented. We’re participating in ’10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls’ to help people in Athens County identify the many steps they can take to reduce their risk of falls and fall-related injury.”
Coupled with informed changes to your home, health and habits, 15-20 minutes of simple exercise, like walking, can significantly lower your risk of falling. Regular, low-impact physical activity strengthens muscles, builds stamina and improves balance.
Everyone is invited to attend the 10 Million Steps community walk on Sept. 19. The event is free and open to the public. Integrate Athens will also host a pop-up fun day simultaneously at the West State Street Park. Residents of all abilities are encouraged to stop by the pop-up fun day to play outdoor games, cards and socialize.
“10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” is a statewide effort to raise awareness of falls prevention for older adults. The STEADY U Ohio initiative aims to get at least 4,000 Ohioans to walk one mile or more in the name of falls prevention on or around National Falls Prevention Awareness Day, Sept. 23, 2019. Ohioans can participate by attending events like the one hosted by Integrate Athens or by simply walking a mile by themselves or with family or friends during September and posting a picture to social media with the hashtags #PreventFalls and #10MStepsOH.
STEADY U Ohio is a comprehensive falls prevention initiative led by the Ohio Department of Aging and supported by Ohio government and state business partners. Visit www.steadyu.ohio.gov for falls prevention resources and tips.
