Figleaf closing doors

A long-time boutique in Athens is closing its doors. Figleaf Boutique, at 57 N. Court St., is closing on May 1. The store, which offers women's clothing and accessories, has been open since 1995.

Spring is in the air. As we head into April, many seasonal plant and produce vendors are in the process of opening their stands.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.