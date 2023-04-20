Spring is in the air. As we head into April, many seasonal plant and produce vendors are in the process of opening their stands.
One spot that is already open is Fannin Family Farm, 631 W. Washington St., Nelsonville. The greenhouse and farm stand sells its hyperlocal grown vegetable starts, produce and flowers in the former Coffee Cup lot.
Also in Nelsonville, Ron and Becky Norway recently purchased The Mine Tavern, 14 Public Square, Nelsonville. The tavern is one of the oldest in Ohio, operating since 1842.
Besides offering beer and cocktails, the restaurant offers burgers, sandwiches, appetizers and salad.
It is open from 4-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Other way to experience Athens County's foodie scene is by finding the Wrap Wagon food truck, which recently received its vendor license from the City of Athens.
The bright red food truck sells various wraps, hot dogs and fries. Item prices are all under $10. According to the Facebook page, the menu will rotate every few weeks.
Besides going to various places, Wrap Wagon does catering and parties.
Also in Athens, dirt is still being moved for the construction of a new four-story facility for Memorial Health System of Marietta. If all goes according to plan, the facility will open in spring of 2024.
The building, estimated to cost $20 million, will offer outpatient services and emergency care.
The second and third floors of the facility on Columbus Road will house physician clinics and other outpatient radiology procedures, according to the company. The fourth floor will be for surgical procedures and outpatient services.
While all of these changes are doing on in the Athens County business scene, one long-time business — Figleaf Boutique — is closing its doors.
Since 1995, the store at 57 N. Court St., has sold women's clothing and accessories.
The store is closing in early May.
"Thank you to all our customers and dedicated staff members," the owners posted on Facebook.
For those looking to start their own business or learn new ways to run a business they already have, Ohio University Center for Entrepreneurship is accepting applications for its Southeast Ohio Community Entrepreneurship Bootcamp.
Participants will attend workshops on six Saturdays starting May 13. During the program, participants get training, one-on-one coaching and mentoring from seasoned small-business owners. By achieving milestones, they become eligible for grants.
For information and to apply, visit ohio.edu/entrepreneurship/launch-business/southeast-ohio-community-entrepreneurship-program .
The application deadline in April 28.
