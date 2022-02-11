Americans love a good party, and Super Bowl LVI is one of the most anticipated. Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. To keep drivers and partygoers safe on the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.
Whether you’re heading out to a restaurant or a Super Bowl party, if your night involves drinking alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to drive you home safely at the night’s end.
“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on the road,” said Sheriff Rodney Smith. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”
Whether you’re attending a party, hosting one, or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is actually sober.
If he or she has decided to drink, call a sober ride.
Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
It is illegal in all states and the District of Columbia to drive impaired by alcohol or other drugs. The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It’s that simple.
In many communities, alcohol transport is also different. If your community now allows alcohol for carryout, remember to transport any alcohol for Game Day in a leak-proof container, leaving stickers and seals in place. No straws should be placed in the containers.
In many states, open containers are prohibited in any seating area of a vehicle, including the driver's side, passenger side, or back seat, even if the vehicle is stopped or parked.
Remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Ensure you are following open container laws.
