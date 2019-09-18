NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville community came together and raised $40,000 from its first annual “Fare on the Square,” a dinner to benefit the Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Regional Kitchen. The June event was sponsored by the Rocky Community Improvement Fund and all funds raised were matched by the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville. The event attracted 130 patrons, donors, and sponsors to the beautiful downtown square in Nelsonville.
The Foodbank & Kitchen will receive $10,000, while the rest will be disbursed to member pantries in Athens, Hocking, Perry, Meigs, and Vinton counties. One benefactor is the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, which serves over 700 households per month.
“We are thrilled,” says Margaret Sheskey, who operates the pantry with her husband Larry Lafferty. “Our numbers have been going up, so any dollar we can use is wonderful.”
“Rocky and RCIF have helped us create a foundation for what we do,” says Lafferty. “We are extremely grateful for this support.”
The funds will be applied directly to the food pantries account with the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and be used towards securing food. In addition to the food secured from the Foodbank, pantries also provide their own items to clients that were secured through private donations from the communities they serve.
The Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen has over 60 member pantries in its 10-county service area. September is Hunger Action Month and community members are encouraged to give whatever they can to their Foodbank and local pantries in a collective effort to eliminate hunger in Southeast Ohio.
Thanks to the matching power of several community partners, every $1 donated to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank can buy $15 worth of groceries.
For information on hunger in Southeast Ohio and the Foodbank’s services, visit www.seofoodbank.org
