Coolville native Austin Pullins received the American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. last weekend. Only FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and had significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experience program (SAE) can earn this degree. Less than 1 percent of all members obtain this degree (a total of 4,353).
Austin SAE’s consisted of market lambs, goats and steers and he also installed a spring development system to water livestock. He completed 60 hours of community service, including activities like painting the church, planting flowers, working on repairing parts of the Amesville park, and raising money for breast cancer research. Austin was very active in FFA contests including the job interview, ag sales, land judging, ag mechanics, engineering and parliamentary procedure. He served as chapter president and vice president.
Austin is the son of Mike and Tausha Pullins of Coolville, Ohio and is a 2018 Federal Hocking High School graduate. He is currently employed at Larry Simmons Farms and WECAN Fabricators.
