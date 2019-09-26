U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler M. Christopher graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Christopher is the son of Renee Murphy of Coolville. He is a 2019 graduate of Federal Hocking High School in Stewart.

