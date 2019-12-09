Herron Linscott, Federal Hocking FFA member, placed 7th in the state in the Job Interview Contest. Students competing in the contest have to prepare a resume, write a cover letter, fill out a job application, go through a job interview, and write a follow-up letter. Linscott qualified to compete at the state level by winning the district contest. Herron is the daughter of Chris and Jamie Linscott of Glouster, Ohio.

