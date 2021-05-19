The Federal Hocking Local Schools are celebrating local farmers and local food enterprises by serving three locally sourced meals in the final weeks of the school year. The first meal was served on May 18. Food service staff at Amesville Elementary, Coolville Elementary and the Middle School and High School in Stewart have worked collaboratively over the past month to plan three menus using local produce, beef and products made in Athens county.
They have chosen three student favorites: spaghetti, taco salad and pizza to be made with local ingredients. Beef for the spaghetti and taco salad is coming from RL Valley Ranch. Shagbark Seed & Mill Tortilla Chips and Snowville Creamery sour cream will be featured with the taco Salad. Jackie 0’s BakeShop is preparing breadsticks to accompany the spaghetti along with preparing the pizza.
School Gardens at both Amesville and Stewart have been planted with salad greens to be served along with meals. These meals along with activities planned for the 2021-2022 school year are receiving support from a USDA grant. What a delicious and nutritious way to end the school year!
