Community members gathered at multiple locations — Guysville, Kilvert and Stewart — for the free cultural event, "From Old Savannah to Tablertown," on Sept. 11, 2021. The event was a celebration of Appalachian Heritage that highlighted the contributions People of Color.
Photograph courtesy of Athens County CVB
Photograph courtesy of Athens County CVB
Federal Valley Resource Center, located in Stewart, is coordinating a series of five community events throughout Athens County this year, focused on “Living Traditions.”
With it, the center hopes to help create strong community networks for celebrating and promoting the recognition of folk arts and culture in Central Appalachia.
FVRC is seeking practitioners of the region's living traditions to perform, conduct workshops or provide lectures/demonstrations on their practices the last Saturday of each month, May through September. Traditions include, but are not limited to, weaving, quilting, food preservation, blacksmithing, dancing, music and woodcraft.
The event locations were chosen based on area school districts, and are tentatively scheduled as follows:
May 27 — Albany Fairground (Alexander Local School District)
June 24 — The Plains and uptown Athens (Athens City School District)
July 29 — Glouster (Trimble Local School District)
Aug. 26 — Nelsonville (Nelsonville-York City School District)
Sept. 30 — Federal Valley Resource Center (Federal Hocking Local School District)
Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions program made the project possible.
To participate or for information, interested artists, or those who know of folk and traditional artists in their communities, can email livingtraditionsathens@gmail.com.
Find updates about the event series on social media @LivingTraditionsAthens.
